WP Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 9.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after buying an additional 1,266,152 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $406,379,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.02. 15,284,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,793 shares of company stock worth $67,585,618 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

