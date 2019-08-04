WorldCoin (WDC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $422,560.00 and $56.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

