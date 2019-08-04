World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,387,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $20,663,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,078 shares of company stock valued at $714,685. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 458,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on World Fuel Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.