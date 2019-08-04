World Asset Management Inc Sells 171 Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 44.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dassault Systemes during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

DASTY stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952. Dassault Systemes SE has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $166.07. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.47.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Dassault Systemes Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

