World Asset Management Inc Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,207,000 after buying an additional 120,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NRG Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,720,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,381,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,684,000 after buying an additional 49,952 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,819. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

