World Asset Management Inc Has $568,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $65,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 225,495 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 658,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,927. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

