World Asset Management Inc Has $507,000 Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PVH by 29.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 187.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

