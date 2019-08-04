World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 662,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded down $5.24 on Friday, reaching $219.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.81. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.55.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

