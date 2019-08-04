World Asset Management Inc Acquires 253 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after purchasing an additional 213,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $91,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 175,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.48.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,848. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.