Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,728,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 63.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,069. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.68. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

