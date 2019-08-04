Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 6,753,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,869. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

