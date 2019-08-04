WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,947 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National General were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National General by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in National General by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in National General by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $123,099.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,968.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $370,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National General stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. 175,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,140. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

