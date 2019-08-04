WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,279 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 690,645 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 54.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,025 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 219.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. B. Riley started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 329,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,007. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 8.07.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

