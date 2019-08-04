WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,062 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,434. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.