WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,228. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.