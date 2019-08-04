WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,716. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.