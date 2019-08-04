WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $245,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Cummins by 16,590.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.68. 1,316,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

