WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $232,000 in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Exantas Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Exantas Capital by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exantas Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of Exantas Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 237.84, a current ratio of 237.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $360.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

XAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.54 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.