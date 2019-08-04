WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 100.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Cowen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 2,210.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 135,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 1,029.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.16. 175,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 20,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $305,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,706.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

