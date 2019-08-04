WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 90,600 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 359.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 285,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 146,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Friday. 5,052,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,021. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,000,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

