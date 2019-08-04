William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.13. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 242,023 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

