Whittier Trust Co. Sells 595 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,272,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 214,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

