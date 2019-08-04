Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $22,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $129.09. 463,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.18. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $700,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

