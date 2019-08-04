Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.