Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 472,388 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 1,612,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,797. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

