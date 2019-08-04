Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 12,722 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $102,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

