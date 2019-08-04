Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 180.4% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 76.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 5,598,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,418. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

