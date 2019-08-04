Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,668 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $76,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,373,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 211.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 826,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 561,747 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,980,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,268.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 388,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after buying an additional 372,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,394 shares of company stock valued at $937,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,768. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

