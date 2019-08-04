Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 417.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 887,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 735,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 3,196.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 575,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 558,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2,102.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 378,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 7,302,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

