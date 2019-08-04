Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 618,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 252,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,811. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

