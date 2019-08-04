Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.93. 2,494,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

