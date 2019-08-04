Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

PLAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

