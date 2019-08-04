Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,490 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.32% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 27,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $821.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

