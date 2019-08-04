Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,908 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other Delek US news, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $286,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,792,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,598. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

