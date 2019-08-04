Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 12,129,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

