WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.85.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.13. 310,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.56. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,510,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,178 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

