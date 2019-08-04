Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 310,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

