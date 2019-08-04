Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $9.37 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

