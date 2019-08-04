Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $56.05 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after purchasing an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

