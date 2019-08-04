Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

TPC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 369,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $642.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $958.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594,050 shares in the company, valued at $92,357,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,823,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

