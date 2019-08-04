Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $17.79 Million in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 756.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,600. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

