Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $108.82 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,817,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 497,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 233,805 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $48.70. 28,361,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,955,671. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12.

