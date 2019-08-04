Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 370,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,995. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.