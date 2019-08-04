Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,330. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

