Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of WES traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,119. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,256,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,411,000 after buying an additional 472,914 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,285,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190,589 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 684,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

