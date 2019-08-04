Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $54.50 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.98.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,298,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 107,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

