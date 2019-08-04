Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 644.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,196.32. 1,744,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,523. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,137.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

