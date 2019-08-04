WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,913 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

ABBV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $65.35. 9,652,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007,136. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

