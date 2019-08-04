Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.19.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.