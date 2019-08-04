Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We continue to believe there’s a positive risk/reward heading into NWL’s earnings release on Friday 8/2.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE NWL opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 140,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

